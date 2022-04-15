Rajasthan Board Exams: Classes 5 and 8 Date Sheet Revised, Check new Schedule

The Education Department of Rajasthan has revised the date sheet of classes 5 and 8 board exams. As per the new schedule, the board exam for class 8 which was earlier slated to be conducted between April 16 and 27, will now be held from April 17 to May 17. Similarly, the class 5 exam has been deferred to start from April 27 instead of the earlier scheduled date of April 19.

As per the official notification, all exams will be conducted in a single shift from 7:30 AM to 10 AM instead of the slated slot of 2 PM to 4:30 PM. Students with hearing impairment will be given additional 50 minutes to write their exams.

Over 27 lakh students including 12.64 lakhs of class 8 and 15 lakh of class 5 are expected to appear in these board exams. Here is the full datesheet for the exam class 5 and 8 boards.

Rajasthan Board Class 5 exam date sheet

April 27- Maths

May 1- English

May 8- Hindi

May 12- Environmental Studies

May 17- Third Language (Sanskrit or Urdu)

Rajasthan Board Class 8 exam date sheet

April 17- Maths

April 27- English

May 1- Hindi

May 8- Social Science

May 12- Science

May 17- Third Language (Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Gujarati/ Sindhi)

The model papers for the exams are already available online and candidates can refer them for preparation for the exams.

Meanwhile, the board exams for classes 10 and 12 are already being conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The class 10 exam began on March 31 and will go on till April 26 whereas the Class 12 board exams are slated to continue till April 26 after having started on March 24.

RBSE has set up nearly 6000 exam centres to conduct the exams for over 20 lakh students across the state. The board has installed CCTV cameras in every class of the centre and will record the entire examination process to eliminate chances of malpractices.

