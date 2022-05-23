Rajasthan Board Likely to Announce RBSE 10th, 12th Result Date Today

The Rajasthan Board will be announcing the result dates for the class 10 and class 12 board exams today, May 23. It is likely that the result will be announced by May 25, however, the exact dates will be know in a while. Over 20 lakh students appear for RBSE class 10, 12 exams every year. Due to high number of students, it is likely that the results for both 10th and 12th could be announced separately.

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce result dates via a tweet. The Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra also makes the important announcements via twitter and otherwise. As of now, the latest update from board is that the result will be announced ‘soon’

The result will be announced via a media briefing by DP Jaroli and RBSE Secretary Arvind Sengwa. After the address to media, the result will be available for students to download. Students can download mark sheet from onwards at official websites, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well as news18.com.

Read | RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon at rbse.org: Know Marks Needed to Pass

To check result at News18.com, students have to fill form below –

Those checking result via official website, need to log-in using roll number. The roll number will be mentioned at their admit cards. Those who have not received their roll numbers can connect with their schools. Students can also check the same with their results using date of birth.

Last year, exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In a record-high result, as many as 99.7% of the 8.23 lakh students have cleared the exam. Stream-wise, commerce continues to retain the top slot with 99.73% of students clearing the exam. In arts, as many as 99.19% have passed with least performance in science 99.48% students have cleared the exam. For class 10 too, the pass percentage was at a record-high, 99.56% students passed the exam. The result of female students was better than the male students as 99.62% girls and 99.51% of boys who registered have been passed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.