Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Released: How to Download Marks from rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Released | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declared the results for RBSE Intermediate exams Arts stream on July 21 at 3.15 pm. The students who had appeared for the Rajasthan Class 12 Board Exam for Arts stream can check their results by visiting the official websites at rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The confirmation regarding the time and date came after education minister of Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted about it. He also announced that RBSE chairman DP Jaroli will be declaring the results on the official website.

Students can also check their RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 by directly registering here:

Follow recent updates related to RBSE 12th Arts Results 2020 at News18 Live Blog.

How to download RBSE Class 12 Arts marksheet 2020-

Step 1: Visit official websites of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the option that reads ‘RBSE Class 12 results (Arts)’

Step 3: Fill in the required details in the given spaces to log in and submit

Step 4: Get the online mark sheet in a new webpage

Step 5: Download the PDF of the result or print out the mark sheet on a paper

Downloading the mark sheet from the official site will help you with further options and admissions to undergraduate studies. The board will be sending the hardcopy of the mark sheets to respective schools soon and students can collect them once the schools reopen in the state.

But till the hardcopy is accessible, students must be careful with the RBSE Class 12 Arts online mark sheets. These will work as the sole proof of their results for the time being. Once the webpage with the BSER 12th Result mark sheet opens, download and keep it for future reference.