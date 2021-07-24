Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2021 Without Exams, How BSER Calculated Marks

The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education, RBSE, will be releasing the result for class 12 students tomorrow, on July 24, at 4 pm. The results for all three streams — commerce, arts, and science — will be announced together today. Once declared, students will be able to access their results on the official portal rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, the board cancelled the class 12 exams amid the second wave of the Covid-19. An alternative assessment method has been opted by the board to evaluate class 12 results this year. As per the evaluation criteria, for the theory part of class 12, students will be given marks based on different parameters including class 10 and class 12 final score and class 12 internals.

RBSE 12th Result Marks Breakup

RBSE class 10 results will get 40 per cent weightage

RBSE Class 11 result will get 20 per cent weightage

RBSE class 12 internal assessment will get 20 per cent weightage

The remaining 20 marks will be given based on the practicals. This will be as per the usual practice, for schools were practical exams could not be held, marks will be given based on project work etc.

Students awaiting their results can check their detailed marks at news18.com as well. Once the result is announced, students can fill the form below and check the score and in the meantime, they can fill the form below to register to get the latest updates on the results

Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has also announced that those who will not be happy with their class 12 results can take the special exam when the situation becomes conducive. For those who will take the special exam, the marks scored by them that exam will be considered final. Students will have to contact their respective schools for details on the special exams.

Last year, 91.96 per cent of students from the science stream, and 93.10 per cent of students from the arts stream had passed the RBSE 12th exam.

Nearly, 9 lakh students had registered for the RBSE Class 12 exam. The exam was supposed to be conducted in May, however, the state government had to cancel class 12 exams as well as the class 10 exams owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The result for RBSE class 10 students are expected to be announced in August first week. RBSE 10th results will be based on the results of exams held in Class 8, 9, and 10. 45% weightage was given to the class 8 final exam marks, 25 per cent to class 9 final exam, and 10 per cent to class 10 internal assessment. Nearly 12 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here