Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result Date: BSER Likely to Declare Results This Month

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to release the classes 10 and 12 results by this month. The result of exam is likely to be released in the last week of May or first week of June. An official confirmation is yet to be released by the board. Once uploaded, the RBSE classes 10 and 12 results will be available on the official website of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To clear the exam, students of both classes will have to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in overall an each subject. More than 20 lakh students are awaiting their results. This year, the Rajasthan Board conducted the intermediate and high school exams from March 24 to April 26. The RBSE board exams were earlier scheduled to be held from March 3 but later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once announced, students can also check their results directly with News18.com.

For the board exams, more than 6,000 exam centres were set up for the Rajasthan board high school and intermediate exams. The evaluation work of the has already begun. Over 30,000 teachers have been appointed to check the board copies.

In 2021, the Rajasthan Board announced the results of class 10 in the last week of July. While this year, the exams were postponed, last year, there was a lot of delay in the declaration of the result due to pandemic. Out of the total students who appeared for the board exam, as many as 80.63 per cent of students passed the RBSE class 10 exam. For class 12, the pass percentage from science stream was 91.96 per cent and for the commerce stream, it was 94.49 per cent while 90.70 per cent students of arts stream students cleared it.

Meanwhile, a set of questions asked in the Rajasthan board’s class 12th political science paper had created uproar earlier. The questions were related to the ruling Congress party in the state. There were reportedly six questions asked about the “achievements of Congress party”. The Union Ministry of Education too had sought a response from the Rajasthan government regarding the questions. Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla, however, had said that the questions were in line with the syllabus followed by the state board.

