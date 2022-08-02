The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the admit card for the 10th and 12th supplementary board exam 2022. The exams will be conducted for three days from August 4 to August 6. Candidates who have applied for the supplementary examination can download their admit card by visiting the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students will need their registration number and password to be able to download their admit card. The hall tickets can be availed from the respective schools as well. The school heads can download the same and issue the hard copy of the admit cards to their students. Students must remember to carry their hall tickets to the exam centre as without it they will not be allowed to appear for any of the supplementary board exams.

Also read| Days After NEET Bra Removing Row, REET 2022 Candidates Told to Remove Dupattas, Sari Pin, Bandages

Check the detailed exam schedule here:

RBSE 10th supplementary examination 2022: Exam Schedule

August 4 – English (compulsory) paper

August 5 — Hindi (compulsory), science, social science, math, and third language

August 6 — Vocational subjects

RBSE 12th supplementary examination 2022: Exam Schedule

August 4 — Hindi (compulsory) and English (compulsory), accountancy, scriptwriting (English and Hindi), agricultural chemistry, science, agricultural biology, physics, chemistry, and biology

August 5 — Computer science, informatics practices, public administration, economics, political science, Sanskrit, history, geography, math, vocal music, painting, home science, psychology, English, Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Persian, vernacular language, sociology, business studies, scriptwriting (Hindi and English), geology, Kathak dance, physical education, environmental science, instrumental music (Tabla, Pakhawaj, Sitar, Sarod, Violin, Dilruba, Flute, Guitar), general science, agriculture science, philosophy

August 6 — The business environment and Varishth Upadhyay will be held on August 6.

The RBSE 10th, 12th supplementary examination will be held from 9 am to 11:45 am. The board had released the 10th results on June 13 and the 12th arts marksheets on June 6 and commerce and science stream results on June 1. A total of 82.89 per cent of students have cleared the 10th exam. While 96.33 per cent have managed to pass the 12th arts stream exam, in science, 96.58 per cent candidate have passed, and in commerce as many as 97.53 per cent of students who took the exam cleared it.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here