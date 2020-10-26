Rajasthan Board Releases Revised RBSE Syllabus for Class 12th Students at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the latest syllabus for class 12 exams which are scheduled to be conducted in March 2021. Students can visit the website and download the revised syllabus for the Science, Arts and Commerce stream 2020-21.

The Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 revised syllabus can be accessed online and is available in a PDF format from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board Class 12 revised syllabus: How to check and download -

Step 1: Open a new window in your web browser

Step 2: Search for Rajasthan Class 12 revised/latest syllabus in the search bar

Step 3: Click on the official URL of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 4: You will be directed to the RBSE homepage

Step 5: Click on the link which reads as syllabus

Step 6: Students will be directed to a new page

Step 7: A PDF file of the revised syllabus for class 12 will open

Step 8: Download and save the PDF file

Students can also access the RBSE class 12 revised syllabus by clicking on direct link here.

According to the notification on their website, the Rajasthan Board has decided to reduce the RBSE Class 12 syllabus by 40 per cent to help students recover the loss in classes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Teachers were also given the liberty to reduce practical exams by 40 percent based on the available resources. The RBSE will conduct the class 12 examinations in the month of March 2021.

The Rajasthan Board’s revised syllabus includes names and portions of the syllabus for class 12 which have been omitted for the final exams to be conducted in March 2021. The recent Central Government guidelines stated that schools could opt to partially reopen from September 2020, however few schools have been reopened especially for class 10 and 12 students who can visit the school for clearing their doubts with the teachers. Rest of the classes are being conducted online for the students.