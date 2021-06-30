Rajasthan Board Result: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared By July 12

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has planned to declare the results of Class 12 by July 7 and the results of Class 10 by July 12. Like most of the states, Rajasthan, too, had cancelled the board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12, and will grade students on the basis of their performance of the last two years. Arvind Sengwa, secretary in RBSE, informed that results of Class 10 and Class 12 will be uploaded on the state’s online portal, and the concerned education department officials have been directed to work on the formula for marking students.

According to the devised formula, students of Class 12 will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in 10th and 11th standards besides the internal assessment of their current class. The marks obtained in Class 10 and Class 11 will be given 40 percent and 20 percent weightage respectively. The internal marks given so far in Class 12 will also make for 20 percent of the final result. The remaining 20 percent will come from the practical exams of Class 12, which, the state government said, have already been conducted in most of the schools.

Similarly for evaluating Class 10 students, 45 percent marks would be taken from total marks obtained in Class 8 exams and 25 percent from Class 9 exams, whereas the internal assessment in Class 10 will have a 10 percent weightage. Rest of the 20 percent marks will be given by schools as has been the tradition for years.

शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी पहलुओं पर विस्तारपूर्वक चर्चा करके 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के परिणाम का फ़ॉर्मूला तय कर लिया है, जिसका प्रेस नोट भी जारी कर दिया गया है।@rajeduofficial pic.twitter.com/DAOzzyhsi0— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 23, 2021

To ensure a timely result, the RBSE had directed all the schools to upload the internal marks of Class 10 and Class 12 on the online portal by June 28. While most of the schools complied with the order, it has been learnt that many of the institutions are yet to upload their respective internal assessment of students, and therefore the deadline has been extended to July 1.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here