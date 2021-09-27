Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021 Today at predeled.com

The Department of Education, Rajasthan will declare the BSTC Pre DElEd result 2021 today, September 27 at 1 pm on the official website predeled.com. The exam was held on August 31 for admission to the two-year DElEd (General / Sanskrit) programme to various BTSC colleges across the state.

“Pre D.L. Ed. Monday Date of Examination, 2021: Result will be declared on 27.9.2021 at 1.00 PM at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. Senior officers of the department will also be present on the occasion. The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state," the department tweeted.

Rajasthan BSTC result 2021: Know how to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of Rajasthan BSTC

Step 2. Click on the Rajasthan Pre DElEd results link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your login credentials

Step 4. The results will appear on the screen

Step 5. Save and download the results for future use

Those who make it to the merit list will be called for counselling that includes document verification, payment of fees, choice filling of seats, and allotment. However, the exact of the counselling process is yet to be announced.

The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode and included a total of 200 questions across four sections. The total marks were 600 and no negative marking will be given for any wrong attempt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here