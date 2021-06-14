Rajasthan 10th, 12th Board Results: Schools Asked To Submit Internal Marks

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is in the process of finalising the criteria for preparing the results for the students of class 10 and 12. The exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation. Reportedly, the board has asked the schools to submit the internal assessment marks of class 10 and 12 students by June 21.

As many as 21 lakh students were registered to appear for the class 10 and 12 board exams. The Rajasthan government is yet to constitute a committee for preparing the class 10, 12 results.

RBSE has sent a letter to all the district education officers in this regard. The board has reminded the officials that class 10, 12 board examinations had to be cancelled in view of the current pandemic situation. It said that the students have to be promoted directly for which “internal marks are necessary.” The schools have been asked to fill the marks of students against their roll numbers.

In Rajasthan, the maximum marks of each subject in class 10, 12 board examinations is of 100, consisting of 80 marks in theory and 20 marks in internal assessment. Due to the pandemic, most of the schools could not even conduct the half-yearly examination and now the internal marks will be given to the students on the basis of their homework.

The RBSE is still finalising the evaluation criteria and no final decision has been taken by the board.

The RBSE cancelled the Rajasthan Class 10 and 12 board examinations on June 2, 2021. Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced mass promotion without exams for classes 1 to 9 and class 11.

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), many state boards across the country cancelled both class 10 and 12 exams this year considering the health and safety of students amid the pandemic.

