Rajasthan College Students Climb Atop Water Tank Demanding ATM, Gym Prior to Student Union Elections

Three girl students of a college in Rajasthan’s Jaipur climbed an overhead water tank on Monday demanding an ATM machine, a bank, and an open-air gym in the institute campus among other things. The students of the state-run Maharani College came after from the water tank after the college authorities gave assurance to look into their demands, reported news agency PTI.

As per the deputy commissioner of police (south), Yogesh Goyal, three girls climbed on the top of the water tank and refused to come down until the college authorities says their demands will be fulfilled. The parents of the students were also called and efforts were made to convince them. The incident has prior to the students union elections. The Rajasthan students’ union elections are scheduled to be conducted on August 26 and the counting of votes is set to take place on August 27.

Meanwhile, another three student leaders have also climbed up another water tank, located in the Rajasthan University, for the last 48 hours. They have demanded an extension to the date of student union elections. The government, however, has already refused to extend the date. Senior police officers are now trying to convince the three student leaders to come down, the news agency added.

Meanwhile, in the recently concluded Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022, candidates were asked to remove dupattas as a measurement to prevent cheating in the exam. As per students, their salwar buttons were cut, and sari pin was removed. Students were also asked to remove bandages from their wounds. Prior to entering the exam halls, students claimed they were asked to make separate queues for boys and women, who were individually checked.

In the city’s Modern School, MB School, BEd College, Gurukul, Maharawal School, Kishanlal Garg School, the dupattas of women and girls were removed and kept with the exam conducting authorities. Candidates were also asked to remove their mangalsutras, bangles, and hair clips. They also had to remove their slippers, and shoes as part of the REET 2022 frisking process.

