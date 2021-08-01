Rajasthan DTE Admissions 2021 Begin, How to Apply

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Rajasthan has invited applications for lateral entry to the third semester of the second year to the polytechnic colleges in the state. Those candidates who are willing to apply for the exams can do so at the official website of DTE at dte.rajasthan.gov.in or hte.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process has begun on July 30 and will continue till August 20.

To be eligible to apply for admissions to the polytechnic colleges in the state, candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised college/university with minimum of 35 per cent pass marks.

Rajasthan DTE admissions 2021: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of Rajasthan DTE

Step 2. Click on the second year admissions link

Step 3. You will be redirected to the application form

Step 4. Fill in all the required details

Step 5. Upload necessary documents

Step 6. Submit the form. Download and save for further reference

This offers various engineering and non-engineering courses as per the availability of seats in the colleges. Selected candidates on the basis of their merit will be called for a counselling session by the DTE.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here