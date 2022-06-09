CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Nayanthara#Coronavirus#Modi@8
Home » News » education-career » Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: Fresh Test on July 2
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: Fresh Test on July 2

Police constables recruitment exam paper will be conducted afresh on July 2. (Representative image)

Police constables recruitment exam paper will be conducted afresh on July 2. (Representative image)

The paper was leaked shortly before the second shift of the exam on May 14.

The police constables recruitment exam paper, which was allegedly leaked last month, will be conducted afresh on July 2, officials said. The paper was leaked shortly before the second shift of the exam on May 14. Its screenshot was taken and leaked from an exam centre in Jhotwara town here, it was alleged.

Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment and Promotion Board) Binita Thakur, however, said in a statement that the examination was cancelled due to “unavoidable reasons”.

She said that fresh examination will be held only for those candidates that were present in the second shift on May 14. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure a fair examination, she added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

first published:June 09, 2022, 12:43 IST