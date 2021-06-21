Rajasthan Computer Teacher Recruitment for 10453 Posts, Salary up to Rs 33,800

Rajasthan government has invited applications for 10,453 posts for the newly created cadre of computer teachers. An official spokesman said that it is being done with a view to improve the quality of education in government schools and to connect students with computer education.

According to the proposal approved by the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the posts of 9,862 basic computer instructors and 591 senior computer instructors will be created in the Education Department and will be recruited on a contractual basis.

The pay scale and desired qualification for basic computer instructor will be equivalent to the post of information assistant in the Department of Information Technology. While for the senior computer instructor, it will be equivalent to the post of assistant programmer in the Department of Information Technology.

According to the official statement, one post for senior computer instructors will be created in each district and block with the highest enrollment in higher secondary schools.

Out of the total posts of senior computer instructor, 75 per cent will be filled through direct recruitment and 25 per cent will be filled through promotion from among the basic computer instructors working in the department on passing the scrutiny test.

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Recruitment 2021: Salary

Basic Computer Instructor: Rs 18,500 per month

Senior Computer Instructor: Rs 23,700 per month

Senior Computer Instructor (promoted): Rs 33,800 per month

The spokesperson of the government said that with this decision, the need for computer education would be fulfilled by trained teachers in government schools. The youth would also be eligible to get permanent employment for the post of computer instructor.

