Rajasthan Government Jobs: RSMSSB To Organise CET For Selection Process

Recruitment for government jobs in Rajasthan will now be done on the basis of a common eligibility test. This exam is going to be organised by the state once a year. Those who qualify this exam will be selected for different posts in the government of Rajasthan. As per reports, this exam will be held for 24 different types of jobs in the state government. There will be reservations for different categories. The candidates for lower division clerk and rural development officer will also be chosen through this paper.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the official notification regarding the common eligibility test on www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The marks scored in this common eligibility test will be valid for a period of three years. So if a candidate passes this exam, he or she will be eligible to apply for various posts for the next three years. It must be noted that this exam will not be applicable on the vacancies that have been currently announced by the state.

The common eligibility test will be a preliminary exam through which the screening of the candidates will be done and a cut-off will be released. Those aspirants who qualify for the cut-off will be eligible to apply for the jobs.

All information regarding the date, exam venue, application fees, eligibility criteria, exam duration, etc will be released on the official website of the board. The aspirants who are aiming for the state government job must regularly keep a track of the website as all important information and notifications are released there.

Furthermore, the admit card for the exam too will be released on the website. Various reports suggest that the forms for the Rajasthan Common Entrance Test will be made available after July. Only those who are between the age of 18 and 40 years will be eligible to appear for this examination.

