Rajasthan Govt Approves 'Back To Work' Scheme For Women Forced To Quit Jobs

The Rajasthan government has come up with a scheme for women who have had to quit their jobs for some reason. The state government has named it the “Back to Work". The scheme aims to provide jobs to the women who quit jobs to take care of their family following their marriage and other reasons.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the scheme on Tuesday. He had announced the ‘Back to Work’ scheme during his reply after the discussion of the Finance and Appropriation Bill in Budget 2021-22.

The women who have to quit jobs due to family circumstances will now have the opportunity to work from home (WFH).

“Women of such a category who had left jobs will be provided jobs again or will get the opportunity to work from home with the help of the private sector,” Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

According to CMO, a target has been set by the state government to provide jobs to 15,000 women in the next three years. Priority will be given to women who are widows, abandoned, divorced, and victims of violence.

The government will develop a facility of Single Window System (SWS) through the Directorate of Women Empowerment and CSR organisations. It will give information and details of the employment opportunities to all the women interested in returning to work.

The scheme will be implemented on a pilot project basis. On the SWS portal, applications will be taken from women who will be connected with employment providers in the private sector based on the category-wise database.

If needed, the training facility for re-skilling/up-skilling will also be provided by the government to the targeted category of women registered on the online portal.

A monitoring committee will be constituted for the effective implementation of the scheme. Skill training will also be provided to women through Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.