Rajasthan Govt Asks Teachers to Spread Awareness on COVID-19, Chiranjeevi Scheme During Summer Break

After preponing the summer breaks, now the Rajasthan government has asked school teachers to utilize the vacations and work towards spreading awareness around COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot wrote, “Teachers are the pioneers of the society, so their social responsibility in the time of this disaster increases….I request all the teachers to make their neighborhood, village, and acquaintances aware of the Corona protocol viz. mask social distancing and Chiranjeevi Scheme."

“All teachers should fulfill their responsibility towards society and get more people registered under Chiranjeevi Yojana," said the CM. Chiranjeevi is a cashless health insurance of Rs 5 lakh will be available from May 1 to the families registering under the scheme till April 30, which includes treatment of Covid-19.

कोरोना महामारी के कारण शिक्षकों को ग्रीष्म अवकाश समयपूर्व दिया गया है। अधिकांश शिक्षक अपने घरों पर हैं। शिक्षक समाज के पथ प्रदर्शक होते हैं इसलिए इस आपदा के समय उनकी सामाजिक जिम्मेदारी अतिरिक्त बढ़ जाती है।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 24, 2021

Schools across Rajasthan are closed from April 22 to June 6. Earlier, Rajasthan had announced “Jan Anushasan Pakhwada" or fortnight of public discipline to curb the spread of COVID-19 from April 19 to May 3. The Rajasthan Board has also promoted students from classes 1 to 9 without exams. While board exams for class 8 have been canceled, the decision on classes 10 and 12 is expected soon.

The state has imposed strict lockdown norms including busses plying with 50 per cent passenger capacities. Private vehicles will be allowed up to 50 per cent capacity with the driver only for emergency or urgent services.

Meanwhile, from May 1 onwards, the government has lifted the curb on the age limit to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Now anyone above the age of 18 can get vaccinated in India. Registration for vaccination for all those aged above 18 will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28.

