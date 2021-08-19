Rajasthan Govt Awards Class 12 Girl Toppers Under Indira Priyadarshini Scheme

The Rajasthan government has announced that meritorious female students, who achieved good marks and performed well in their final exams, will be awarded cash prizes under Indira Priyadarshini Puraskar Scheme. ‘Varishtha Upadhyay’ exam, as well as class 12 toppers among girls, will also be awarded a scooty as a reward. This step is being taken to improve women’s education in the state. The scheme was introduced by the state government in 2017.

Earlier, in February, the government announced that girl students who passed classes 10 and 12 from the vocational education stream will also now get the benefit of the scheme.

Govind Singh Dotasra, the minister of education, has tweeted, saying, “The benefit of Indira Priyadarshini Puraskar Yojana, which is run for the girl students passed from the Board of Secondary Education of class 10th and 12th, will now be available to the girl students of vocational education also."

As per the recent development, the female students studying at schools affiliated with the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) in classes 8, 10 and 12 will be eligible for the award. As per the scheme, district girls’ toppers will require a score of a minimum of 60 percent to get the reward.

This year, a total of 1208 girls were awarded cash up to Rs 1 lakh under Indira Priyadarshini Award in Rajasthan. Girl students, who topped in Class 8, Class 10, and 12 Board examinations, in their respective districts and belonging to general, ST, SC, minorities, other backward classes (OBC), special backward classes, BPL and disabled sections were awarded under the scheme.

According to a new college admission policy in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that students, who lost their parents in the pandemic will be given admission in government colleges of the state even if they have minimum marks and children of the transgender community and martyrs will also get admission in government colleges on minimum marks.

