Rajasthan Govt Issues Guidelines to Deal with Low Attendance In Online Classes For 2021-22

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan had ordered schools to start functioning from June 7 onwards. However, the schools are open only for teachers and staffs and the classes have been allowed to hold virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

The new academic session has begun yesterday, June 20. The director of education, Rajasthan, Sourabh Swami recently told regional Daily Bhaskar about the challenges and plans to deal with low attendance in online classes. He told the newspaper that this year certain guidelines have been made for real-time assessment.

The teachers will have to submit their feedback regarding the presence of students on the Shala Datran Portal. He also informed that an online WhatsApp quiz will also be conducted for students.

Talking about the primary students, Swami stated that they will be connected through “Aao Ghar Se Sikhein” initiative under which kids will be given homework. Parents too will have to monitor their kids at home.

Further, he informed that this year two internal assessment and a mid-term exam will be conducted for class 10 and 12 students. The first internal assessment will be held in August and the second in October while the mid-term will be held in December.

Keeping in view the possibility of third-wave of Covid-19, the state government has decided not to resume physical classes yet. All the classes will be conducted in online mode and students will be assessed time-to-time through quizzes and other activities.

Meanwhile, the students can download their promotion certificate from the Shala Darpan portal.

It will be quite challenging for the board to mark 100 per cent attendance in virtual classes. Last year, nearly 85 lakh students were admitted, however, the number of students in online classes did not even reach 40 lakhs.

