Rajasthan Govt Organizes Online Essay, Slogan Writing, Painting Competitions for School Kids

The Director of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is organising several competitions including online slogan writing, painting, and essay writing competitions to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and 75th Anniversary of Independence. Students will be divided on the basis of their classes. The first group will be of students in classes 1 to 8 and the second will be those in classes 9 to 12.

As part of the competition, students will have options to write slogans, essays, and make paintings on several topics around defeating coronavirus including ‘corona ko harana hai’, ‘sawayam ko bachaein, apnon ko bachayein’, and ‘apnon ko jagayein, carona ko bachayein’. The competition will be held online, students will have to convert their work into PDFs and submit it digitally. Students will have to submit their work by May 15 for the slogan competition, submit pictures by May 21, and essays by May 27. Schools will submit the entries to the CDO office by May 18, 24, and 30.

Earlier, Rajasthan government had asked govt school teachers to utilise their time during summer break to spread awareness around COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot wrote, “Teachers are the pioneers of the society, so their social responsibility in the time of this disaster increases….I request all the teachers to make their neighborhood, village, and acquaintances aware of the Corona protocol viz. mask social distancing and Chiranjeevi Scheme."

Meanwhile, the state government has preponed summer holidays for schools. While the schools are shut till June 6, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has asked all the educational institutes to remain in “alert mode" during these holidays. School teachers can be deputed at COVID duty or district administrative work during this period.

