Rajasthan Govt School Students of Classes 1 to 8 to Get Milk Twice a Week

Milk will now be provided two days a week to children of class 1 to 8 in government schools of Rajasthan. The government is hopeful that with this initiative the nutritional level of children, their enrolment and attendance in government schools will increase, according to an official statement. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced in the budget Children from classes 1 to 8 will now get milk two days a week under the ’Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana’. It will be implemented in government schools, Madrassas and special training centers associated with the mid-day meal Scheme.

Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Pawan Kumar Goyal said under the scheme, about 69.21 lakh children studying in government schools would be provided milk prepared from milk powder on Tuesdays and Fridays. If these days are holidays, milk will be made available on the next academic day. Children of classes 1 to 5 will get 150 ml milk and classes 6 to 8 200 ml, he siad. Goyal informed that the powder milk will be procured from the Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation.

