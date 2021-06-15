Rajasthan Govt to Set up Vedic Shiksha and Sanskar Board

The Rajasthan government will soon set up a Vedic Shiksha Sanskar Board. Through this new board, experts will impart Vedic education and how it is linked with present-day Science and Yoga. Technical and Sanskrit Education Minister Subhash Garg informed news agency ANI that a committee has been set up for the same and the new board can be expected to come up within 4-5 months.

After the approval, the board will impart courses in Vedic education and related fields to students in state-based colleges and schools. Garg said it can make students connected to roots as well as offer many career opportunities in the future.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is yet to finalize the criterion on which class 10 and 12 students will be assessed this year since the board exams have been cancelled. As many as 21 lakh students were registered to appear for the class 10 and 12 board exams. The Rajasthan government is to constitute a committee for preparing the class 10, 12 results formulae.

Further, aspirants of govt jobs in Rajasthan are awaiting the final date of their exam. The RTET 2021 test was supposed to be held on June 20, however, it has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The revised exam date has not been announced and are expected shortly. The exam has been postponed multiple times.

