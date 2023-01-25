Rajasthan High Court Exam Dates for JJA, JA, Clerk Released at hcraj.nic.in

The Rajasthan High Court has released the examination dates for several vacancies including Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Junior Assistant (JA), and Clerk Grade II. Candidates appearing for the written exam can check and download the notice from the official website at hcraj.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the Rajasthan High Court JJA, JA, and Clerk Grade II will be held on March 12, 2023 and March 19, 2023. The schedule of the written test and admit cards will be uploaded soon on the main site.

“Pursuant to Advertisement No. RHcJ/Exam Cell/ Jr.JA&Clerk Grade-ll/ 2022/ 2248 dated 05.08.2022, it is NOTIFIED to all concerned that the Written Test for recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant for Rajasthan High Court, Junior Assistant for RSLSA & DLsAs and clerk Grade-ll for RSJA & District Courts, 2022 shall be held on 2.03.2023 (Sunday) and 19.03.2023 (Sunday),” reads the official notice. The Rajasthan High Court will conduct the written examination on two different dates, so the court would adopt the process of normalisation of marks.

Through this recruitment drive, the Rajasthan High Court will fill up a total of 2,756 vacancies of JJA, JA, and Clerk. Last year in August, the Rajasthan High Court invited online applications from eligible graduates for the post of Clerk, JJA, and JA. The deadline to apply for the vacancies was till September 22 up to 5.00 PM. While the last date to pay the online application fee was September 23, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age requirement for the above posts was 18 years and the maximum age limit was 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Those applying should be a graduate of any university that was established by law in India or equivalent examination from any University recognised by the Government. They must also have basic knowledge of computers.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected under the following stages which include a written exam or computer typing test, document verification, and medical examination.

