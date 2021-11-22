Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 135 Posts, 8th Pass Can Apply

The Home Guard Department, Rajasthan, has issued notification for the recruitment of constable, constable (driver), constable (drum man) and Constable (bigular). As many as 135 vacant seats have been announced for this recruitment drive.

The online application process is scheduled to begin from November 24 and continue till December 15. Interested candidates can apply online within the scheduled date by visiting the official website home.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates must go through the detailed eligibility criteria before applying to the recruitment.

Rajasthan Home Guard recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed class 8 from any recognised board of education. Those applying for a constable (driver) post must possess a driving licence as well as driving experience of at least 3 years. Applicants must have been born on or after January 1, 2002.

Rajasthan Home Guard recruitment 2021: How to apply

The eligible candidates will be required to have an SSO (single sign-in) ID before applying for the post. Those, who don’t have an SSO ID, can register themselves on the official website of sso.rajasthan.gov.in. It must be noted that no offline application will be considered valid. Once the SSO login id is generated, candidates can follow this step-by-step procedure to submit the application.

Step 1: Visit the official website recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: on the homepage, click on the online application link

Step 3: Next, log in using the registration details and fill in all the required details as asked.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents and submit

Step 5: Pay the application fee and download a copy of the duly submitted application form for future reference.

Rajasthan Home Guard recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for the unreserved category and Rs 400 for the reserved category including OBC, SC, ST, and MBC.

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection will be done through an OMR-based written test. The selection process would comprise a written exam followed by a physical efficiency test, physical standard test, medical test, and document verification.

