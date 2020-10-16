Rajasthan JET Result 2020 Released at jet2020aukota.com, Click Here for Direct Link and All Details

Rajasthan JET result 2020 | The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Result 2020 was released by the Agriculture University, Kota, on Friday, October 16. The Rajasthan JET Result 2020 is available on the http://www.jet2020aukota.com. Candidates can access the score sheet by entering their registration number, password.

The Varsity has also released a notification on the official website and it reads "The result of JET, PrePG, and Ph.D. Entrance Examination 2020 declared".

In order to make the result checking process for the candidates Rajasthan JET Result 2020 direct link has also been issued: http://www.jet2020aukota.com/CanSection/CanLogin.aspx

Rajasthan JET result 2020: Marking Scheme

Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer (Negative marking or answer is erased). If more than one option is chosen, it will be treated as wrong answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unmarked/ un-attempted questions.

Rajasthan JET result 2020: How to check

All candidates must follow the below-listed steps to access their mark sheet.

Step 1: On your preferred search engine, type the name of the official website

Step 2: Now, click on Candidate log in for JET Result 2020

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Type your registration number and password

Step 5: Select examination type - JET, Pre-PG, P.h.D

Step 6: Rajasthan JET Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Candidates should take a printout of the same and keep it safely as the result card will be required during the admission process.

All the details related to the number of seats (college wise), registration process for college admission, fee payement, documents required will be issued by the officials on the website. Candidates and parents should keep visiting the official website for future update.