Rajasthan: Lok Sabha Speaker Interacts with Kota Students Who Lost Parents to Covid-19

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held an interaction with students who are preparing for various competitive examinations here and have lost their parents or earning member of the family to COVID-19. Birla, the MP from Kota a major coaching hub for competitive examination preparations in the country had in May announced free coaching and accommodation in the city for such students and had also held a meeting with the directors of coaching institutes.

During the interaction held at Birla’s camp office on Sunday, the Lok Sabha speaker called upon the students to work hard and turn the dreams of their parents into reality. Birla reassured the students that he would support each one of them and encouraged them to share their problems with him. The glorious culture of our country calls upon us to help those in crisis. We should help such families and make the educational and academic responsibilities of their children affordable for them, Birla said.

Following the meeting with Birla, Allen Career Institute had launched the free coaching and residential accommodation programme for students from across the country who lost their parents or earning member of the family due to COVID-19. At present, over 150 students are enrolled in the programme, Naveen Maheshwari, director of the institute said.

The institute has offered free coaching and residential accommodation at all its centres in the country for the children who lost their parents in the second Covid wave. The institute is committed to facilitate these children, he said.

