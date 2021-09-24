Rajasthan Offers Free Coaching for UPSC, NEET, JEE, RSSB, Applications Closing Today

The Rajasthan government will be closing the registration process for Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana on September 24. This scheme provides free coaching services to the candidates preparing for various national and state-level competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, REET, RPSC and RSSB. Those who have not applied yet must submit the application within the closure date on the official website sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process began on September 10. This scheme was launched by the Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment department to provide free classes to talented students.

Nearly, 10,000 aspirants will be selected for this scheme among which 200 students will be shortlisted for UPSC Civil service exams (UPSC CSE), 500 for Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), 4000 for engineering and medical entrance exams and 1500 for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET).

Also, 1200 seats will be available for Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) pay matrix level-5 to pay matrix level, 10, 800 for constable exams while 1000 eligible students will be given free coaching classes for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

Meritorious students of scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, other backward classes, and economically weaker sections whose annual family income is less than Rs 8 lakh can avail of this benefit. Students can check the complete details and eligibility criteria of the scheme at sje.rajasthan.gov.in.

As many as 17 coaching institutes have been selected to offer free coaching classes for various competitive exams under the Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has resumed offline classes for school students. With the ease of Covid-19 restrictions, the regular classes have begun for classes 6 to 8 from September 20 with 50 per cent capacity.

