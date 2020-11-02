Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Admit Card Released at police.rajasthan.gov.in, How to Download

The Rajasthan Police recruitment board has released the Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2020 on the official website. Those who applied for the exam will be able to download the admit card by using their application number and date of birth. The written exam is scheduled will be conducted on November 6, 7 and 8, 2020.

The recruitment board has also released the official notification regarding the same. Click here to read the official notification regarding the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019:

How to download Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020”

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the tab “Download your admit card”

Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and other required details within the specified column

Step 5: Click on submit. The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and check the important details

Candidates must ensure that the details are correctly mentioned on the admit card. All important documents including photo id card and admit card must be carried to the exam centre. It is mandatory to follow all the instructions mentioned in the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 hall ticket.

The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 selection process will be based on the written exam, Physical Efficiency Test, PET and Physical Standard Test, PST. The written exam will be of 75 marks and will have a total of 150 questions. The time duration of the exam will be two hours. Candidates qualifying the written exam will be called for further Physical Efficiency Test. For more details, candidates can check the official notification here here.