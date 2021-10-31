Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for 4438 Posts, Salary up to Rs 14600

Rajasthan Police will be taking applications for 4438 constable posts from November 10, it said in an official notification released on Friday. The posts include vacancies for constable general, constable telecommunication, constable driver, and constable band in various districts, units, and battalions.

Interested candidates will be able to make registration by logging on to the official website recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 3. The written exams for all the posts are likely to be conducted offline in December 2021 or January 2022.

According to the notification, no offline application will be considered valid, and the candidates must apply through the online process only. Interested candidates need to have an SSO (single sign-on) ID before applying for the post. Those who don’t have an SSO ID can make one on the official website of sso.rajasthan.gov.in for free.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Examination fee

The charge for taking the exams is Rs 500 for the general category and OBC (creamy layer). Candidates belonging to the OBC (non-creamy layer), economically backward caste, MBC, SC, ST, Sahariya and native candidates whose family annual income is under Rs 2.5 lakh need to pay Rs 400 as examination fee.

The examination fee is Rs 500 for SC and ST candidates belonging to other states.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

The physical standard requirement for male candidates is that they must be at least 168 cm tall, while female candidates need to be 152 cm tall.

The minimum chest size (unexpanded) for male candidates is 81 cm, while the minimum chest size (expanded) should be 86 cm.

Female candidates must weigh at least 47.5 kg to remain eligible for their respective posts.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Correction in the application form

Candidates will be given a time of 15 days to make corrections in their application form. This 15-day-period will start when the deadline for registration closes. Candidates, however, can use the period only to make amendments, and not to file fresh applications.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates who are selected will receive a fixed salary of Rs 14600.

