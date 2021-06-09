Rajasthan Pre-DElEd 2021 Application Process Begins Today, Here's Everything You Need to Know

The Department of Education, Rajasthan, has announced that the online application process for the the Pre-DElEd exam 2021 will start today, June 9. The process will conclude on June 10. However, registered candidates can submit the application fee by July 12.

The Rajasthan Pre-DElEd exam 2021 will be conducted in offline mode. The exam is conducted to offer admission to two-year D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) programme to various BTSC colleges and institutes in the state.

Rajasthan Pre-DElEd 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with at least 50 per cent marks. The reserved category candidates are given a relaxation of 5 per cent, that is, they have to secure a minimum of 45 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

Age limit: Candidate must not exceed the maximum age of 28 years as on July 1, 2021.

Rajasthan Pre-DElEd 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for the official portal of Rajasthan BSTC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link for Rajasthan Pre-DElEd 2021

Step 3: Next, enter all the required details and complete the registration

Step 4: Verify the OTP that is received on the contact number provided in the registration form

Step 5: Next, log in using the user id and password to complete the application form

Step 6: Complete the application form and submit

Step 7: Pay the application fee through any available payment mode and print the confirmation page

Applicants must keep a copy of the application form for future reference. The application fee for Rajasthan Pre-DElEd 2021 is Rs 400 for either General or Sanskrit course, while one has to pay Rs 450 for both the courses.

Rajasthan Pre-DElEd 2021: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in pen & paper mode. The question paper will include 200 questions from four sections - Mental Ability, General Awareness of Rajasthan, Teaching Aptitude and Language Ability. Each section will have 50 questions of 150 marks. The total marks will be 600.

