Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2022 Admit Card at panjiyakpredeled.in, Here’s How to Download

The Rajasthan BSTC has released the admit card for the pre-DElEd exam at its official website panjiyakpredeled.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 8 across 2,594 centers. Over 5 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Due to the large number of students trying to download their admit cards, the website might face a snag. If faced with any issue students can contact officials at helpline numbers – 9413679750 and 8946898918.

The exam will be held in two shifts. Students can check their exam venue, and shift time among other things on their admit card. Aspirants need to ensure that details mentioned on the admit card including the name, spelling, and other personal details are correct. In case of an error, candidates need to get in touch with authorities at the earliest.

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the log-in window

Step 3: Fill in credentials

Step 4: Click on download admit card

Rajasthan BSTC exam will be of a total of 600 marks, with a total of 200 questions. Each question will be of three marks. To pass, students need to score 50 per cent marks. For students belonging to the reserved category, the required passing marks are 45 per cent.

