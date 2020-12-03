Rajasthan PTET 2020 B.Ed Allotment Result Declared at ptetdcb2020.com; Details

Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 allotment result for two-year B.Ed course has been declared on its official website Welcome to P.T.E.T-2020 Examination (ptetdcb2020.com). Government Dungar College Bikaner (DCB) has released the seat allotment list for Rajasthan PTET 2020 for the candidates who have successfully completed the counselling within the stipulated time. Eligible candidates can check their Rajasthan PTET 2020 seat allotment list by using their Rajasthan PTET 2020 roll number, counselling serial number and date of birth.

Rajasthan PTET 2020 seat allotment list: How to check

1. Visit the official website ptetdcb2020.com

2. Go to the tab which reads, ‘Click here for B.Ed two years admission’

3. Click on ‘Check admission status’

4. You will be redirected to a new page, enter the required details and submit

5. Your Rajasthan PTET 2020 admission status will be displayed

Candidates can also check their admission status here

The candidates who have name in the Rajasthan PTET 2020 seat allotment result can download the allotment letter from the official website. To download the Rajasthan PTET 2020 allotment letter, one has to go to the B.Ed admission tab on the homepage and click on ‘print allotment letter’. Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to key in the required details and submit. Rajasthan PTET 2020 allotment letter will be displayed, which candidates can download and keep safely.

Those who have been allotted seats in the Rajsthan PTET 2020 first-round counselling will have to pay the admission fee of Rs 22,000, on or before December 7. Candidates will also have to report to the allotted colleges before December 8.

Rajasthan PTET 2020 was conducted on September 16, 2020 at various centres across the state. The exam is conducted to offer admissions to 2-year B.Ed course for the candidates who have passed their graduation or are in graduation final year.