Rajasthan PTET 2021 Applications Closing Soon for BEd Entrance Test

The online registration for Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 will be closed on Wednesday, March 31. Those who want to appear for the entrance exam can register for the same on the official website at www.ptet.in. The examination will be conducted by Government Dungar College, Bikaner. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for two-year B.Ed courses and 4-year BA-B.Ed or B.Sc-B.Ed integrated courses. Rajasthan PTET will be held on May 16.

Those who want to register for a 4-year B.Ed course (B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed) must have passed Class 12th while applicants who want to register for a 2-year B.Ed course should have graduated from college.

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://ptet.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see two different links for 4 years course and 2 years course. You need to choose one link as per your preference.

Step 3: Provide all the details like your name, father’s name, date of birth, etc. to register.

Step 4: You will be then redirected to the application form page where you will have to enter all the details including personal details, course details, contact details, among others.

Step 5: Next, upload the documents required in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Step 7: You will next have to make the payment for the application fee.

Step 8: After making the payment your application will be submitted.

Step 9: You can now download and get a print out of the Rajasthan PTET 2021 Application Form for further reference.

Candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.