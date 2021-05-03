Rajasthan PTET 2021 Postponed after COVID-19 Cases Surge in the State

Owning to the surge in coronavirus cases in the state and country due to second wave of COVID-19, Government Dungar College, Bikaner has postponed the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 Exam. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 16. The Rajasthan PTET 2021exam conducting authority has said that it will soon release the revised examination date on ptet.in.

In a notification, Government Dungar College, Bikaner has advised the students to keep checking the official website daily to know the latest update regarding the examination date.

The date of entrance exam will be announced by the conducting authority after reviewing the situation. The Rajasthan PTET 2021admit card will be released 10 days before the examination.

Rajasthan PTET is a state-level entrance exam conducted by the Govt Dungar College, Bikaner. After passing the exam, students will be eligible to take admission into 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes — B.A – B.Ed and B.Sc - B.Ed — offered by various B.Ed institutions in Rajasthan. A candidate who has passed class 12 is eligible to fill the entrance examination form.

This entrance examination was scheduled to be conducted in 21 districts at 3300 centers in the state. The state-coordinator of this entrance examination and the principal of Bikaner Dungar College, DrG.P. Singh said that 5,47,795 candidates have applied to appear for the examination.

The online application for this entrance exam started from February 3 and continued till April 20. Now, the exam has been postponed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 159 fatalities due to COVID-19 and a record 18,298 fresh cases, taking the death toll to 4,558 and the infection count to 6,33,951, according to the data shared by Rajasthan’s health department.The number of active cases also increased to 1,89,178 from 1,82,301.

