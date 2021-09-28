Rajasthan PTET 2021 Results Today at ptetraj2021.com, Know Steps to Check

The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 results will be declared today, September 28 on the official website — ptetraj2021.com by the Rajasthan higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati. Around five lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

Candidates who make it to the merit list will be able to get admissions into a four-year BA or BSc BEd course or two-year BEd course. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the entrance test that was held on September 8 in the pen and paper mode.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of Rajasthan PTET, ptetraj2021.com

Step 2. Click on the PTET result 2021 link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your login credentials

Step 4. The PTET result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the document for further use

Those who make it to the merit list will be called for online counselling. Candidates can check their results online by entering their roll number and date of birth or password. Candidates who completed their graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent marks are eligible to appear for the PETE exam every year.

