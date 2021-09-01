Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Steps to Download

The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 admit card has been released by the Government Dungar College, Bikaner on the official website at ptetraj2021.com. The admit cards can alternatively be downloaded at ptetraj2021.org and ptetraj2021.net.

The Rajasthan PTET 2021 examination will be held on September 8. Registered candidates can download the admit card using their application login credentials.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 admit card: How to download?

Step 1. Go to the official website of Rajasthan PTET

Step 2. Click on the admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your login credential. Submit

Step 4. Save and download. Take a print out of the hall ticket for further use

Rajasthan PTET is conducted every year to provide admission to eligible candidates in BEd (Bachelor of Education) programmes across universities in Rajasthan. Candidates who have completed graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent marks are eligible to appear for the exam.

