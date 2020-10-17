Rajasthan PTET Results 2020 for BEd 2-year Course Announced at ptetdcb2020.com, How to Check

Rajasthan PTET results 2020 | Government Dungar College, Bikaner has declared the results for the Pre-Teacher Education Test 2020 for the B.Ed two-year course on its official website on Saturday.

Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination can check their results online at the website ptetdcb2020.com. The Government Dungar College scheduled and conducted the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination for BEd two-year course on September 16 this year. The exam was held at various centres spread across the state.

How to check Rajasthan PTET results 2020:

Step 1: Go to browser of your choice and search the official website ptetdcb2020.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the Rajasthan GovernmentDungar College, click on the link that reads, B.Ed 2 year course

Step 3: You will be then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Here, click on the link that reads, “Result PTET 2020”

Step 5: On the login window, key in your credentials and submit

Step 6: The Rajasthan PTET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step7: Once displayed, you can download the results and take its printout for future use

After the PTET result, the students will have to go through the counselling process. This year the counselling process will also be conducted by Government Dungar College. Students will be allotted the colleges according to the marks they scored and the choices they opted for while filling the application form.

If the students get the college of their choice in the first seat allotment list, they can pay the fee and secure the sit. If they are not happy with the allotment, students can wait for the second list.