RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board to Declare Class 10 Results Today at 4pm at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date and Time Confirmed | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will announce the RBSE 10th board result 2020 on July 28, said Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. The Education Minister made the announcement from his official Twitter handle. "The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the state class 10 results at 4 pm on July 28," he said. Once declared, students can visit the board’s official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in to check their results.

This year, a total of 11,79,830 students had appeared in the class 10 exams, which were initially scheduled to be held in the month of March, between 14th to 27th. However, the exams were postponed midway as coronavirus infection began spreading rapidly and a nationwide lockdown was subsequently imposed. The remaining subjects were later conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

Rajasthan Education Minister Dotasra made the announcement of the date and time of RBSE 10th result 2020 declaration in his tweet embedded below:

कल दिनांक 28 जुलाई 2020 को दोपहर 4 बजे राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 का रिजल्ट जारी किया जायेगा।@rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 27, 2020

On July 21, the Rajasthan Board had declared Class 12 Arts results. A total of 90.70% of students cleared the exam successfully. With 93.10%, girls have outperformed boys by 4.65%. The pass percentage of boys is 88.45%.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Result-2020’ under ‘News Update’

Step 3: Enter your credentials to login and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your class 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020: Alternative Websites to Check

rajresults.nic.in

inindiaresults.com

examresults.net

Ahead of the announcement of Class 12 Arts results, Dotasra had tweeted, “The result of the art class of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Senior Secondary will be released today at 3.15 pm. Board President DP Jaroli will release the results.”