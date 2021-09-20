CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan Reopens Schools for Classes 6 to 8 with 50% Capacity

Schools in Rajasthan had reopened for students of 9 to 12 from September 1.(Representative image)

The regular classes for students of 6 to 8 resumed in government and private schools in Rajasthan from Monday with 50 per cent capacity.

The regular classes for students of 6 to 8 resumed in government and private schools in Rajasthan from Monday with 50 per cent capacity. The guidelines issued by the state government don’t allow conducting the morning assembly prayer and opening of school canteen.

”The attendance is not mandatory and online classes are continuing like before. The turnout of students is average,” a teacher at a private school in Jaipur said. After remaining closed for months due to Covid restrictions, schools had reopened for students of 9 to 12 from September 1.

School activity for classes 1 to 5 will resume from September 27 with 50 per cent capacity.

first published:September 20, 2021, 17:25 IST