Rajasthan RIICO Invites Application for 217 Vacancies, All You Need to Know

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) has invited applications for the recruitment of various posts including junior assistant, stenographer, assistant site engineer (Civil), and assistant account officer Grade II. As many as 217 posts have been announced for this recruitment drive.

The online application process started on October 17 and the candidates can apply till November 13. The detailed notifications and application window is activated on the official website of RIICO at riico.online recruit.in.

RIICO Recruitment 2021: Post-wise vacancy details

Deputy Manager (ID/Tech.): 8

Programmer: 2

Assistant Site Engineer (Civil): 49

Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II: 23

Junior Legal Officer: 16

Junior Engineer (Power): 3

Assistant Programmer: 2

Stenographer: 19

Draughtsman-cum Tracer (Civil): 15

Junior Assistant: 80

RIICO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidates should be between 18-40 years as of the last date of filing the application form.

Educational Qualification: Applicant must hold graduation degree in relevant subject/field with at least 60 per cent marks from any recognised university or college.

RIICO Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of RIICO

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the respective link for Advertisement number A1 (8) 378/2020

Step 3: Next, click on the online application link available there

Step 4: You will be redirected to a fresh page where you will be required to complete the registration by submitting all the required details

Step 5: Fill in the RIICO application form, upload the needed documents and pay the application fee as required

Step 6: Once submitted, download and save a copy of it

RIICO Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection of the candidates will be made through a competitive examination comprising 450 marks. The written exam will have two parts- the first part will be 180 marks and the second part will be 270 marks. The examination can be organized in online and offline mode and the details of it shall be published on the website of RIICO in due course of time.

There will be also a proficiency test of 100 marks for the post of Programmer, Assistant Programmer, Stenographer, Draughtsman-cum-Tracer (Civil), and Junior Assistant. “Only those candidates, who have obtained minimum qualifying marks, as mentioned in the scheme of examination, shall be eligible for appearing in the proficiency test,” reads the official statement.

