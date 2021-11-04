Rajasthan School Education Department to Recruit for 60,000 Posts: CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan government will recruit for 60,000 different posts in the school education department across 626 schools in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said during a review meeting of the school education department.

In the meeting, he also directed officials to complete the process of lecturer recruitment 2018 at the earliest, as well as release the waiting list of 193 posts of PTI Grade-III recruitment 2011 and 444 posts of senior teacher recruitment 2016.

A survey would be conducted to increase the number of Mahatma Gandhi schools in cities after having received positive responses towards English-medium education.

A Rajasthan State Education Regulatory Authority would also be constituted for fixing fees and other problems in private educational institutions of higher and school education, the CM said in a statement.

This authority will take an appropriate decision after discussing the interests of all other stakeholders, including the state government, the management of the educational institution, and parents. The CM also said that like sportspersons and NCC, action would be taken to make separate rules for giving priority to Scouts and Guides and NSS students in government jobs.

If there are 10 students of the third language in senior secondary schools, the teacher’s post of the particular language would be allotted as per demand for the study like Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, etc, Gehlot explained.

The minister said tests would be conducted to increase the post of physical education teachers to encourage sports and bring awareness about physical education among children. Simultaneously, efforts will be made to increase the number of physical education training centres, both in the public and private sectors.

Earlier, school education minister Govind Singh Dotasra had said the government will begin a recruitment drive to fill as many as 29,000 posts in the state education department. “I would like to say on this platform that by this month, we will issue the notification for recruitment other 29,000 posts in Education department. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s vision is that our children who work hard should get jobs,” Dotasra had said.

