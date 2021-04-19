Rajasthan: Schools, Colleges Shut, Teachers to Work From Home

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Rajasthan government has launched ‘a fortnight of public discipline’ or “Jan Anushasan Pakhwada. During the 15 days from April 19 to May 3, schools and colleges will remain shut. Teachers have been asked to work from home. Students will continue to attend the classes in online mode.

Teachers who have been deputed on COVID-duty or on essential services will, however, have to work from their offices. Teachers who will be working from home have been asked to continue working on Smile 2.0 online programme or assessment work, as per usual routine but from their respective homes.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan has started to promote students from classes 1 to 9 without exams. The Board exams for Class 8 have been canceled this year. The decision came after the government canceled the class 10 exams for CBSE-affiliated schools and postponed class 12 exams. The Rajasthan Board or RBSE postponed class 10 and 12 board exams. The new dates are not yet announced and will be announced only after assessing the COVID-19 situation.

