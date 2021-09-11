Rajasthan SI Exam to Be Held from September 13, Students Trend #PostponeRAJSIExam On Twitter

Rajasthan Public Service Commission will be conducting the recruitment exam to hire for the post of sub-inspector (SI) and platoon commander (PC) from September 13 to 15. The commission has already released the admit card for the Rajasthan SI exam 2021 on its official website. The exam is being conducted to fill a total of 857 posts in the Rajasthan Police, however, the candidates are demanding a postponement in the exam.

While the exam is just a few days away, aspirants who have registered for the Rajasthan SI exam have been requesting the RPSC to postpone it. They have been trending hashtags like #PostponeRAJSIexam on Twitter. The students have been requesting the state education minister Govind Singh Dostara and the chief minister Ashok Gehlot to postpone the exam so that students would get some more time to prepare.

A student has tweeted, “#Postpone RAJ SI Exam We want Rajasthan all exam on time but this time it’s not fair at all”. The user has also said that the Rajasthan SI exam date is clashing with some of the universities’ exams including Kota University, Rajasthan University, and Jay Narayan Vyas University.

Another user tagged Ashok Gehlot and wrote, “take a decision in the interest of unemployed youth and provide relief.”

if PM @narendramodi can order Demonetisation and lockdown overnight, he can repeal the three farm laws too within a day if he wants. ITS ONLY EGO problem for them now.#PostPone_Raj_Si_Exam#आज_जयपुर_बंद_है #एकजुट_किसान_BJP_परेशान pic.twitter.com/Itpm8KBpO6— Kalpna Jharwal (@Kalpna_Jharwal) September 11, 2021

Here are some more reactions:

RPSC SI Exam center Baran to Bikaner..almost 600 km..12 hr journey.. at least exam center to nearly de dete..🙄😡#PostPone_Raj_Si_Exam pic.twitter.com/zQlkKhrmI8— Anil Verma (@AnilVer37118368) September 9, 2021

I am excited to take the notification of SI Exam Postpond live in hand, and this work will be done very soon#PostPone_Raj_Si_Exam@ashokgehlot51@GovindDotasra pic.twitter.com/HDZ6HXnRSQ— BhabutiRaj Gujjar (@bhabutiraj) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the exam conducting authority is yet to consider such requests. The exam is likely to be conducted on the scheduled date in two sessions. The first session will begin from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and the second session will be held from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Those willing to appear for the exam must download the admit card by using their registered login credentials.

Out of total vacancies, 663 positions are for sub-inspector AP (non-TSP), 81 vacancies for sub-inspector AP (TSP), 63 posts for sub-inspector IB (non-TSP), 38 positions for platoon commander (non-TSP), 11 vacancies for sub-inspector MBC (TSP) and one for sub-inspector IB (TSP).

