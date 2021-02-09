Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2021: RPSC Opens Applications for 859 Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has opened online application process for recruitment to 859 vacancies the post of Sub Inspector AP, Platoon Commander and Sub Inspector MBC in Rajasthan Police for TSP and Non-TSP Areas. The registration process began today, February 9, and will remain open till March 10, 2021, midnight. Interested candidates must go through the eligibility criteria, selection process, application process and other details available on the official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC SI recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Essential qualification: Applicants must hold a degree or equivalent from any recognised institute/ university. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and Rajasthani culture is also mandatory.

Age limit: The minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum is 25 years. The reserved category candidates of Rajasthan domicile will be given a relaxation of 5 years.

How to apply for RPSC SI recruitment 2021:

Step 1: To apply for RPSC SI recruitment 2021 candidates will need to visit the official website of commission at www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘apply online’ sectionin under ‘Important link’ tab

Step 3: Register using email id and password

Step 4: Login through your email id and enter the required details to complete registration

Step 5: Once the registration is done, make the payment of RPSC SI application fee 2021Step 6: Download a copy of the RPSC application form

In case of any difficulties during filling up of RPSC SI 2021 application form, applicants can immediately contact at the helpline number provided at the portal.The RPSC SI 2021 application fee for general category is Rs 350 and Rs 250 for reserved category candidates of Rajasthan domicile.

For detail information, go through the official notification of RPSC here.