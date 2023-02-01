The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) began accepting registrations for the contractual hiring of 9,172 assistant teachers level 1 and level 2 for the disciplines of English and mathematics on January 31. The official websites- recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in are where qualified applicants may submit their applications.

The deadline for accepting applications is March 1, 2023. In the state’s Mahatma Gandhi government schools, there are a total of 9,172 open positions, including 7,140 level 1 assistant teaching positions and 1,286 level 2 positions for English and Mathematics in Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and non-TSP regions.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy

Assistant Teacher - Level 1 (Non-TSP) –– 6670

Assistant Teacher - Level 1 (TSP) –– 470

Assistant Teacher - Level 2 (Maths - TSP) –– 67

Assistant Teacher - Level 2 (English - TSP) –– 67

Assistant Teacher - Level 2 (Maths - Non-TSP) –– 1219

Assistant Teacher - Level 2 (English - Non-TSP) –– 1219

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Rajasthan State Recruitment Portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Assistant Teacher recruitment link shown.

Step 3: Complete registration and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Make the payment for the application fees and submit the application.

Step 6: Download the application form and keep the printout of the same for future reference.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Candidates must submit an application fee, which varies depending on the category they fall under. The applicants in the general category must pay Rs 100, OBC applicants must pay Rs 70, and SC or ST applicants must pay Rs 60.

