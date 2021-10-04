Rajasthan to Begin Recruitment for Another 29,000 Posts in Education Dept

The Rajasthan government will begin a recruitment drive to fill as many as 29,000 posts in the Education Department. Recently, the government conducted Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) to fill over 30,000 vacancies.

On October 2, Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced that the government will issue a notification for recruitment to other 29,000 posts in the Education Department this month. The Minister’s announcement came amid the allegations of paper leak and irregularities in the conduct of REET. Nearly 16 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam conducted for recruitment to more than 30,000 seats.

Dotsara made the announcement of a fresh recruitment drive in the education department while addressing the gathering at the launch of the “Prashasan Shahron, Gaon ke Sang” campaign at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence.

“’I would like to say on this platform that by this month, we will issue the notification for recruitment other 29,000 posts in Education department. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s vision is that our children who work hard should get jobs,” Dotsara said.

The Education Minister also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party. He accused the BJP of misleading youth over REET. He also assured the REET applicants that the guilty won’t be spared if any irregularity is found.

Attacking BJP, Dotsara alleged that cheating in exams was rampant and “gangs" involved in it “flourished" during the BJP’s rule in the state. Meanwhile, BJP leaders in the state have demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities of conduct of REET.

किरोड़ी जी, मैं आपका पूरा सम्मान करता हूँ।रीट परीक्षा नक़ल में शामिल सभी लोगों के ख़िलाफ़ कार्यवाही से आप वाक़िफ़ है,लेकिन फिर भी अगर कोई आशंका है,तो आप मुझसे या मुख्यमंत्री जी से मिल सकते है, किंतु बेरोज़गार युवाओं को भ्रमित करने वाले लोगों के समर्थन में आपका साथ देना उचित नहीं। https://t.co/WxElYsJt5F— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) October 2, 2021

Amid reports of irregularity and cheating in REET, the state government has suspended a RAS officer, two RPS officers, a head constable, two constables. More than a dozen employees of the Education Department have also been suspended over the alleged irregularities.

