Rajasthan to Punjab: List of States Where Local Language is Mandatory

The new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 suggested introducing more courses in regional languages and in line with the policy, several states have made similar announcements in the country. From Punjab to Karnataka to Rajasthan, here is a list of states where local languages have been made mandatory.

Punjab: Recently the Punjab government announced that Punjabi will now be a compulsory subject for all students in the state, from classes 1 to 10.

Punjab CM said the school will be fined up to Rs 2 lakh for violation of the order. In a tweet, CM Channi also said that the Punjabi language will be written on top of all the boards in the state.

Maharashtra: The state education department recently issued a resolution making Marathi compulsory from classes 1 to 10 in all schools. This will include private non-state board schools, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate (ICSE). The decision is supposed to get rolled out in a phased manner, first Marathi will be made compulsory in all boards starting with classes 1 and 6 in 2020-21. Then it will be further increased till class 10th.

Telangana: In 2018, the Telangana Legislative Assembly had also passed a bill making teaching and learning Telugu compulsory in the State. As per the bill, schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, and IB, and other media schools in the State have to compulsorily impart Telugu for class 4 in the primary level and Class 9 in the secondary level in the academic year 2021-22.

Andhra Pradesh: In the neighbouring state of Telangana, the state government of Andhra Pradesh has also approved teaching lessons given in Telugu in schools till class 10th. The government has made it mandatory with no option to study Hindi or Sanskrit.

Karnataka: Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also recently said that his party will continue its fight to make Kannada compulsory not only in primary and secondary schools but also in degree-level classes. Additionally, the NEP 2020 encourages students to learn subjects in their mother tongue until class 5 so as to promote multilingualism.

Rajasthan: The state education department will introduce ‘Education in Mother Tongue’ for primary and pre-primary classes in the state as part of the NEP 2020. The RSERT has prepared a curriculum in the local languages and it will commence from the next academic session.

