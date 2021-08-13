Rajasthan University Admission 2021, Know How to Apply Online

Rajasthan University released its online application form, on August 9, for admission into Under-Graduate courses for the academic session 2021-22. The last date to apply for admission into the colleges under Rajasthan University is August 19. Interested candidates can submit the application for Maharaja College, Maharani College, University Commerce College and University Rajasthan College through the official website— entry.uniraj.edu.in.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, this year the results of most of the secondary education boards have been almost 100 per cent. So, there is a possibility of a huge rush of applications for admission into UG courses.

The cutoff list of the university will be released on the basis of Class 12 marks. According to reports, the Central Admission Board of the university held a meeting on Thursday, in which it was decided that in case two students will have equal marks in Class 12 then the Class 10 marks will be considered for selection. If Class 10 marks remain same for both candidates, then the age of the student will be considered. The one who is older in age will be placed higher in the merit list.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the website till the last date and candidates appearing for the exam must keep a check on the official site (entry.uniraj.edu.in) for further updates.

After the announcement of the merit list, the applicants will have to go on the online official website of the Rajasthan University.

How to Apply

· Visit the website entry.uniraj.edu.in

· Click on the link ‘Apply for UG Admission 2021-22’

· Click on ‘Register’ option available on Dashboard

· Fill up the registration form with personal details like name, age, address, email and phone number

· Click on submit to get the Net ID and Password on the registered email

· Click on the login link and enter the Net ID and Password to access the online application form.

· Select Category, College Name and Course Name

· Upload the scanned photograph and required documents

· Fill the rest of the application form as instructed and submit the form online

