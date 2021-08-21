Rajasthan University Extends Application Deadline For Undergraduate Courses To August 23

Rajasthan University on Saturday announced an extension in the last date to submit application forms for undergraduate courses. Now students, who have passed their Class 12 exams can apply for admission till August 23. Earlier the last date for submission of the application form was August 19.

Rajasthan University had opened its online portal for submitting application forms for undergraduate courses on August 9. The varsity has requested all students to first download the information bulletin, thoroughly read it and then start filling the online form.

According to information shared on the Rajasthan University’s official website, a total of 43,831 students have applied for different courses. The varsity has received maximum applications for admission in Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses offered.

The re-registration for the undergraduate courses will end on Saturday, August 21.

A student can apply for as many courses he or she wants but applications can be filled one at a time. The Rajasthan University portal allows a person to apply for the second course only after logging out from the site after submitting and downloading the previous application.

“Application fee for every course is different. So a student applying for multiple courses will have to apply for one course at a time,” said an official of Rajasthan University.

The official also added that the portal does not allow any kind of correction after the form is submitted. “All students should fill their forms with precaution. A silly mistake can make you lose a seat in varsity,” he added.

How to apply

Go to the official website of the Rajasthan University (uniraj.edu.in.) Click on apply and read all instructions carefully Register and login again with the generated login ID and password Fill the application form and upload the asked documents Check your application form and then submit the fee

