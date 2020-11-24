Rajasthan University Results 2020: BA Part 3 Results Declared at uniraj.ac.in

The Rajasthan University BA Part III results have been announced on the official website uniraj.ac.in. The University of Rajasthan has declared B.A Part III result on Monday. The Rajasthan University has also activated the link to download UNIRAJ BA Part III Results 2020 on their official website. All the students who have appeared for the Bachelor of Arts Part 3 exam can check their result on uniraj.ac.in.

While every year, the examination, as well as the result, are conducted and announced on time, the process has been delayed this year due to the nationwide lockdown followed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The website of the Rajasthan University is not responding at the time of the report. There might be some technical glitch due to the high traffic on the website after the declaration of Rajasthan University BA Part III Results 2020. Nonetheless, candidates can follow the below steps to access their University of Rajasthan BA Part III Results 2020, once the website starts working:

Step 1: On the browser of your convenience, look for Rajasthan University official website at uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Results’ section in the menu bar

Step 3: Click on it and you will be redirected to the ‘Result’ page

Step 4: Here, click on the given link for ‘Rajasthan University BA Part III Results’

Step 5: On next page, enter all the details asked by the portal

Step 6: On submitting the details, your UNIRAJ BA Part 3 Results 2020 will display on the screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout

The University of Rajasthan is a public and state university. It is one of the oldest universities in Rajasthan, located in Jaipur. Set up on January 8, 1947, the university runs colleges such as University Commerce College, University Maharani College, University Maharaja College, University Rajasthan College, Department of European Language, Centre for Jain Studies and Department of Library & Information Science operate.